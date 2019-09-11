Subscribe for 99¢
Game 6 Stanley Cup Final

St. Louis Blues left wing Zach Sanford (12) pokes the puck away from Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) during the second period of Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: Who is the breakout player for the Blues this year? Or at least the guy who might dramatically exceed expectations? Thanks.

ANWER: You mean, who wins the Oskar "Sunny" Sundqvist award for 2019-20?

I'm gonna say either Robby Fabbri or Zach Sanford. Players coming back from major knee surgeries usually do much better in their second season back _ and this of course will be Fabbri's second season back. As for Sanford, he had some moments early and some moments in the playoffs _ and lots of ups and downs in-between. It was a tough, tough year for him with his father passing away. And with the practice fight with Bortuzzo. I'm thinking his play in the Cup Final had to boost his confidence.