WHO WILL SHINE FOR THE BLUES?

QUESTION: Which Blues player could shine in the playoffs? What style will work best when play resumes?
BENFRED: Number one would be Vladimir Tarasenko, of course. He's been a 30-plus goal scorer for each of the past five seasons. He's healthy. Rested. Should be ready to play with his hair on fire.
We can't be sure what the layoff will due to the style of play, but I would imagine it's going to be more heavy and physical than speedy and skilled, at least compared to normal times.
These guys have been off the ice for a while, and they're ramping things up quickly after a long layoff. Their legs are going to be heavy for a while. They're going to be sore and maybe a bit slow.
I think teams that can grind it out are going to be at an advantage, and that's the way playoff hockey trends the deeper it goes anyway.
The Blues have no problems in that department.
