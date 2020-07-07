WHO WILL SHINE FOR THE BLUES?
0 comments

WHO WILL SHINE FOR THE BLUES?

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final

Vladimir Tarasenko scores in the first period of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final in Boston on May 29, 2019. (Post-Dispatch photo by J.B. Forbes)

QUESTION: Which Blues player could shine in the playoffs? What style will work best when play resumes?

BENFRED: Number one would be Vladimir Tarasenko, of course. He's been a 30-plus goal scorer for each of the past five seasons. He's healthy. Rested. Should be ready to play with his hair on fire.

We can't be sure what the layoff will due to the style of play, but I would imagine it's going to be more heavy and physical than speedy and skilled, at least compared to normal times.

These guys have been off the ice for a while, and they're ramping things up quickly after a long layoff. Their legs are going to be heavy for a while. They're going to be sore and maybe a bit slow.

I think teams that can grind it out are going to be at an advantage, and that's the way playoff hockey trends the deeper it goes anyway.

The Blues have no problems in that department.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports