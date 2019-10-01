QUESTION: Which Cardinals players, if you had to pick two today, will step it up a level in the postseason?
BENFRED: I'll go with a safe pick, and a surprise.
Safe pick: Yadier Molina. He's been in postseason form for a while now. There is a life to him that we only see in big situations. He's got that World Baseball Classic energy. He will make moments.
Surprise pick: Carlos Martinez. Carlos has changed fans' hair color (to gray) as much as he's swapped his own as of late. His save situations are a high-wire act. But when the spotlight is on, he finds a way to get it done many more times than not. And he loves the spotlight. I could see him going on a dominant roll.