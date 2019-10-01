Today only! Join for $3
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Carlos Martinez reacts to closing out the game as he teammates leap from the bench and run on the field as the Cardinals clinched the National League Central Division Championship during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

QUESTION: Which Cardinals players, if you had to pick two today, will step it up a level in the postseason?

BENFRED: I'll go with a safe pick, and a surprise.

Safe pick: Yadier Molina. He's been in postseason form for a while now. There is a life to him that we only see in big situations. He's got that World Baseball Classic energy. He will make moments.

Surprise pick: Carlos Martinez. Carlos has changed fans' hair color (to gray) as much as he's swapped his own as of late. His save situations are a high-wire act. But when the spotlight is on, he finds a way to get it done many more times than not. And he loves the spotlight. I could see him going on a dominant roll.