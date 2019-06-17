Subscribe for 99¢
QUESTION: We've often heard that if the team doesn’t make the playoffs this year there would be some major roster restructuring. Naming names would put you in a bad position, but I’m not sure the team’s definition of major restructuring and the fans' definition are the same. Can you describe it in general terms, like “one high-priced position player leaves?” It would also be helpful to know what they would like to add. 

GOOLD: Naming names puts me in a bad position because ... it's a prediction? I'm not sure what you want here. The toothpaste hasn't been squeezed yet. The Cardinals have not missed October yet. And while they have their five- and seven-year plans, they're not up there with a Yellow Legal Pad mapping out what they're going to do immediately if they don't make the playoffs this coming year. They just know the pressure is on to do that -- or bring the change. That's clear from ownership.

So it's not a case of not wanting to name names because God forbid that player find out that I named his name in a chat -- clutch the pearls! Naming names like that doesn't put me in any position than I'm not already in: At the laptop, writing what could happen, should happen, or why it did happen. I cannot name names or speak in the code you suggest because frankly it would be unfair to you. It would just be wrong. 

We can learn from history, however. If the Cardinals miss on the playoffs,  then high-dollar players with one year or so remaining on their contract could be moved. That would be Dexter Fowler. So there you go. There's a name and your code. Marcell Ozuna is a free agent, and the Cardinals have used free agency as a way to clear the roster through what they call "natural churn." Wacha is also a free agent. Past trends would suggest they'd move on from Gyorko and Cecil. This would be a break from tradition, but if things went really upside down they could explore what they could get in return for Wong. This would be the winter to do that based on where he is in his contract.
 
There is a logic to team moves -- whether their reacting to the results of the season or the depth of their roster -- and it's in that logic that we can see where they might go if left out this season. But it's not something they're scripting.