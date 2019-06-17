QUESTION: We've often heard that if the team doesn’t make the playoffs this year there would be some major roster restructuring. Naming names would put you in a bad position, but I’m not sure the team’s definition of major restructuring and the fans' definition are the same. Can you describe it in general terms, like “one high-priced position player leaves?” It would also be helpful to know what they would like to add.
GOOLD: Naming names puts me in a bad position because ... it's a prediction? I'm not sure what you want here. The toothpaste hasn't been squeezed yet. The Cardinals have not missed October yet. And while they have their five- and seven-year plans, they're not up there with a Yellow Legal Pad mapping out what they're going to do immediately if they don't make the playoffs this coming year. They just know the pressure is on to do that -- or bring the change. That's clear from ownership.
So it's not a case of not wanting to name names because God forbid that player find out that I named his name in a chat -- clutch the pearls! Naming names like that doesn't put me in any position than I'm not already in: At the laptop, writing what could happen, should happen, or why it did happen. I cannot name names or speak in the code you suggest because frankly it would be unfair to you. It would just be wrong.