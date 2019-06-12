QUESTION: Well, it's down to one game for the Blues. Who wins?
BENFRED: I picked Blues in seven before the series, so I'm sticking with that.
Do I have any clue? Heck no. I think Ivan Barbashev being back is big. He's the team's most physical player in this series, and I don't expect the refs to be using their whistles much in Game 7.
We should know soon into the game. If the Blues score first, it's good news. If Binnington gets beaten early, very, very bad news.
Follow-up: Were the Blues too passive in Game 6? Go out with a bang, right?
BENFRED: Bingo. Relentless, grinding, heavy-hitting hockey got the Blues here. Play it one last time, and accept the results. I have to think the refs WILL NOT want to be part of the story after a postseason full of the opposite. Only the obvious penalties will likely be called. Take advantage of that -- not by being dirty, but by playing physical and forechecking the heck out of Boston, boxing the Bruins in and bruising them.