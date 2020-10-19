WHOA, NELLY

QUESTION: I never thought about it before, but Nelson Cruz would be an amazing fit for the Cardinals, especially if the DH sticks around. Would be the perfect bat to have on a one-year deal to serve as a stopgap before some talent is ready and contracts come off the books. Do you think the Cardinals will have that conversation with his agent?
GOOLD: I would imagine they will, yes. If the DH appears to be a given, they will be one of several teams to have that conversation for 2021.
