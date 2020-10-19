 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WHOA, NELLY
0 comments

WHOA, NELLY

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Nelson Cruz

Seattle Mariners' Nelson Cruz swings through with what is left of his bat after breaking it flying out against Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 16, 2015, in Seattle. .(AP Photo/John Froschauer)

 John Froschauer

QUESTION:  I never thought about it before, but Nelson Cruz would be an amazing fit for the Cardinals, especially if the DH sticks around. Would be the perfect bat to have on a one-year deal to serve as a stopgap before some talent is ready and contracts come off the books. Do you think the Cardinals will have that conversation with his agent?

GOOLD: I would imagine they will, yes. If the DH appears to be a given, they will be one of several teams to have that conversation for 2021.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports