COMMENT: The retro uniforms looked cool, but a little goes a long way. Glad they are going to wear them only a few times. On the other hand, they may have magical powers. For one night at least, Thomas, Sundquist and Sanford looked like Oates, Hull and ... maybe Momesso?
GORDO: I don't miss those sweaters. I worked at Burger King as a teenager, so I know the fast-food-uniform look when I see it. I did the Post-Dispatch story on them back in the day, hearing about the "red equity" in the redesign from the guy who did it. I didn't see the need for red equity.
Follow-up: So you also worked at Burger King as a teenager? Ah, the good old days working on the burger machine. I knew there had to be an unexpected reason I enjoy your chats so much.
GORDO: How old am I? I was at BK #449 for the Yumbo (ham and cheese) and The Big Plain (one-third pound burger . . . plain). The Yumbo was awesome deep-fried, like a giant BLT, but one sandwich ruined the grease for the night. The bosses frowned upon us doing that. The Big Plain did not cook fully with its run down the broiler chain, so you had to microwave. Or serve it half raw, if you were rushed. Ah, the memories.