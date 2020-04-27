WHO'S HEALING, WHO'S HURTING?

QUESTION: Any player updates you can share? Who is getting healthy? Has Mikolas started throwing again? Is Hicks still on schedule for July/August?
GOOLD: Miles Mikolas has been throwing for a while, and he would be in games at this point — either on rehab assignment or moving toward the majors — if there were games at this point. He's sustaining his health at last check because there's no real reason for him to ramp up and face hitters, etc., and no forum for him to do so.
Jordan Hicks is on track for a return after what would have been the All-Star Game. There is a wrinkle here. He does need to face hitters and get in some innings, and there is no indication at all how the Cardinals will pull that off, not unless camps are cleared to open in some level of capacity that would allow minor-leaguers to gather.
Paul Goldschmidt's elbow has improved and he's ready to ramp up hitting when it appears a camp is going to be near. Brett Cecil is moving back onto the throwing program. Andrew Miller made strides more than a month ago to distance himself from the troubles he had and just get on what passes for a normal throwing program at this point.
