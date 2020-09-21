 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WHO'S ON THIRD AS WE WAIT FOR GORMAN?
0 comments

WHO'S ON THIRD AS WE WAIT FOR GORMAN?

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
Cardinals, Royals play second game of series

Cardinals third baseman Tommy Edman tags out Kansas City's Whit Merrifield, who tried to advance on a flyout during the Aug. 25 game at Busch Stadium. Dylan Carlson made the throw. (Post-Dispatch photo by Robert Cohen)

QUESTION: The Cardinals need to find a third baseman with pop to bridge the gap until Nolan Gorman is ready for prime time. Any pending free agents fit the bill?

COMMISH: There's always Nolan Arenado, of course, but the Rockies third baseman can opt out of his $33 million a year contract after next season. I'm OK with Edman at third if the outfield gets a significant uptick.

The free agent crop of third basemen doesn't really intrigue me, especially since you're looking at only two years, at most, before Gorman would be ready.

Follow-up: Justin Turner is a free agent after the season. He would certainly fit the bill at 3rd base for two years and an option.

COMMISH: Depending on the price, of course. Justin Turner is a good player and a winning player. But everything, especially in this day and age, has a price (his 2020 salary was $20 million).

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports