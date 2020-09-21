WHO'S ON THIRD AS WE WAIT FOR GORMAN?

QUESTION: The Cardinals need to find a third baseman with pop to bridge the gap until Nolan Gorman is ready for prime time. Any pending free agents fit the bill?
COMMISH: There's always Nolan Arenado, of course, but the Rockies third baseman can opt out of his $33 million a year contract after next season. I'm OK with Edman at third if the outfield gets a significant uptick.
The free agent crop of third basemen doesn't really intrigue me, especially since you're looking at only two years, at most, before Gorman would be ready.
Follow-up: Justin Turner is a free agent after the season. He would certainly fit the bill at 3rd base for two years and an option.
COMMISH: Depending on the price, of course. Justin Turner is a good player and a winning player. But everything, especially in this day and age, has a price (his 2020 salary was $20 million).
