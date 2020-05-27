WHO'S ON WHICH LINE WHEN PLAY RESUMES?
WHO'S ON WHICH LINE WHEN PLAY RESUMES?

Colorado Avalanche vs St. Louis Blues

Colorado's Cale Makar crashes to the ice after being checked by Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko during the Oct. 21 game in St. Louis. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

QUESTION: It's been a hot minute since we talked about this: how do the lines shake out now that Tarasenko is back

JT: OK, I'll take a stab. (Any other suggestions welcomed.)

Schwartz-Schenn-Tarasenko

Sanford-O'Reilly-Perron

Blais-Thomas-Bozak

Steen-Sundqvist-Barbashev

The only reason I have Steen on the fourth line, instead of the third, is because that Steen-Sundqvist-Barbashev line was so effective down the stretch last season. And of course, Sundqvist and Barbashev are pretty much interchangeable at center.

I could see a case, though for dropping Blais to the fourth line and elevating Steen.

