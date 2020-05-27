WHO'S ON WHICH LINE WHEN PLAY RESUMES?

QUESTION: It's been a hot minute since we talked about this: how do the lines shake out now that Tarasenko is back
JT: OK, I'll take a stab. (Any other suggestions welcomed.)
Schwartz-Schenn-Tarasenko
Sanford-O'Reilly-Perron
Blais-Thomas-Bozak
Steen-Sundqvist-Barbashev
The only reason I have Steen on the fourth line, instead of the third, is because that Steen-Sundqvist-Barbashev line was so effective down the stretch last season. And of course, Sundqvist and Barbashev are pretty much interchangeable at center.
I could see a case, though for dropping Blais to the fourth line and elevating Steen.
