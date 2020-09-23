WHO'S THE CAP CASUALTY IF PETRO STAYS?

QUESTION: What player will be the cap casualty if Pietrangelo signs with the Blues?
TOM T.: Bozak and Steen would be the obvious candidates, but it seems to be a tough sell to find someone to take either of them with their combination of age and salaries. The days of teams like Arizona taking on everyone's unwanted contracts so they could hit the NHL salary floor are over.
Schwartz, who's a UFA after next season, is someone who other teams would want and would open $5.3 million of cap space, which is about what you need. That's a big piece to part with, especially since what you're looking for in return is draft picks and not another player. But that's what you're looking at.
You can be over the cap in the offseason, so the Blues don't have to make a move before they sign Pietrangelo, though you're negotiating strength goes down when a team knows you have to make a move. Then again, everyone knows the Blues have to make a move.
Follow-up: It looks like Schwartz will want as much as Schenn or more. I don't feel he is as good as Schenn. So, do you trade him now or just let him play one more year and move on?
TOM T.: That's always the issue: The earlier you trade the guy, the more you get. The Blues wanted to do that with Shattenkirk. A trade of Schwartz now, when a team is assured of having him for a whole season, gets you more than a trade at the deadline. And even more than a trade after the season when you can't re-sign him. Schwartz could become a salary cap casualty for that reason.
