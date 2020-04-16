WHO'S THE FIRST-STRING QB?

QUESTION: Is there a clear first-string quarterback for Mizzou football or is it still a competition for that starting spot?
MATTER: I don't think there's a clear No. 1. If anything this break might help Connor Bazelak's chances. He wasn't going to be able to take part in every drill in the spring while he recovered from knee surgery, but with the way everything has unfolded the last month or so, the other QBs only got in three practices - and he was doing a lot of the drills along with them.
It's in everyone's best interest for the staff to thoroughly evaluate all the candidates from Robinson to Powell to Bazelak. I would think freshman Brady Cook is a long shot, but new staff, new system, everyone started fresh when Drinkwitz came onboard. At this point, he hasn't even fully installed his offense, so I wouldn't think they're close to sorting out the depth. They'll need some live scrimmages to fully get a read on who the best choice will be to run the offense.
