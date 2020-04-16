Live

WHO'S THE FIRST-STRING QB?
0 comments

WHO'S THE FIRST-STRING QB?

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
Football is in the air at Mizzou

Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz yells to quarterback Shawn Robinson during warmups at the start of spring football practice on March 11. (Post-Dispatch photo by Colter Peterson)

QUESTION: Is there a clear first-string quarterback for Mizzou football or is it still a competition for that starting spot?

MATTER: I don't think there's a clear No. 1. If anything this break might help Connor Bazelak's chances. He wasn't going to be able to take part in every drill in the spring while he recovered from knee surgery, but with the way everything has unfolded the last month or so, the other QBs only got in three practices - and he was doing a lot of the drills along with them.

It's in everyone's best interest for the staff to thoroughly evaluate all the candidates from Robinson to Powell to Bazelak. I would think freshman Brady Cook is a long shot, but new staff, new system, everyone started fresh when Drinkwitz came onboard. At this point, he hasn't even fully installed his offense, so I wouldn't think they're close to sorting out the depth. They'll need some live scrimmages to fully get a read on who the best choice will be to run the offense.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports