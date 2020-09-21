QUESTION: Who's the real Jack Flaherty? The confused underachiever who couldn't retire a Brewer to save himself? Or the guy who was unhittable Sunday vs. the Pirates? Will such fluctuations hurt his future earning power?
COMMISH: The real one, presumably, was the Jack Flaherty who pitched Sunday — although he will be facing a better lineup Friday against Milwaukee and any other clubs he might face this season.
I don't think we should put too much stock in individual performances in this unusual season. The focus should be on the fact that every team apparently will make it to the finish line, whenever that may be for each team.
