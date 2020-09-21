 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WHO'S THE REAL JACK FLAHERTY?
0 comments

WHO'S THE REAL JACK FLAHERTY?

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
Cardinals Pirates Baseball

Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty struck out 11 in six innings against the Pirates on Sunday. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: Who's the real Jack Flaherty? The confused underachiever who couldn't retire a Brewer to save himself? Or the guy who was unhittable Sunday vs. the Pirates? Will such fluctuations hurt his future earning power?

COMMISH: The real one, presumably, was the Jack Flaherty who pitched Sunday — although he will be facing a better lineup Friday against Milwaukee and any other clubs he might face this season.

I don't think we should put too much stock in individual performances in this unusual season. The focus should be on the fact that every team apparently will make it to the finish line, whenever that may be for each team.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports