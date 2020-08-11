WHO'S TO BLAME FOR CARDINALS' DEBACLE?

QUESTION: Who is to blame for the Cardinals' COVID-19 conundrum. The league? The team? Players?
BENFRED: Warning, long answer coming.
It's natural to want to know who to blame when something like this happens. I get that. Let's sort through it.
With what we know about the virus, and the system MLB is trying to operate, it's impossible for me to ignore all of the entry points that exist for the virus to sideline a team. So, heap a good chunk of blame on the MLB's system.
It's easy to pile on if Player X did something shortsighted like go to a party. But the virus could have just as well met Player Z because his wife went to a book club gathering and brought it home. Or Coach T caught it from a teenage child. Or something else. I'm using hypotheticals here. I'm hesitant to blame players unless we know for sure they did something blatantly against the rules. Those examples can be found across the league, and guys are getting rightfully called out for them. Some Cardinals have not been as careful as they should have been. That's clear now.
Clearly, the Cardinals' process as a team was either unlucky, or not as good as other teams, or some combination of both. The recent KMOV report of the hair salon that was not notified of pitcher Ryan Helsley's positive test after he had been in for a haircut is one clear example of how the Cardinals' contact tracing had gaps. Part of the MLB protocol is to alert the proper health authorities that would have informed the salon.
Big picture?
Baseball is trying to play through a pandemic while sending players all over the country and letting them go in between their homes and the ballpark during home games. The virus is going to get in. It happened faster than anyone thought -- and now the goal is to tighten protocols to do a better job of keeping it out, and to make sure it has less of a chance of spreading between teammates once it gets in.
Whether you take the virus seriously or not, it's clear that America has not done a great job of slowing/stopping the spread.
We're all to blame to some degree.
