WHO'S TO BLAME FOR THE MLB FIASCO?
SPORTS-MICHAEL-ARACE--MLB-OWNERS-1-OH.jpg

Tony Clark, executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association.  (Will Vragovic photo / Tampa Bay Times / Tribune News Service)

QUESTION: Who is most to blame for the process that led to this 60-game season becoming such an embarrassing mess?

BENFRED: Everybody. But the two faces of the talks that could and should have led to a longer season are commissioner Rob Manfred and players' union head Tony Clark. They failed to keep discussions from being about how to make the most out of 2020, and let them lapse into CBA-like rhetoric, filled with low blows, media leaks and most importantly, a lot of wasted time.

If both sides were serious about making real progress together, they would make sure both of these leaders were replaced before it's time to hammer out the next CBA.

I hoped this round would make a strike or lockout less likely after the 2021 season. That does not appear to be the case.

