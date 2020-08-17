WHO'S WHO IN THE CARDINALS BULLPEN?

QUESTION: Roel Ramirez? How could he possibly wind up in a real game? Sunday was the first time Cardinals fans had ever heard of him. You guys spend 8 weeks in Florida and nobody EVER said a word about him. How does he make it under the radar like that?
COMMISH: The reason is that he didn't pitch that much in Florida but was impressive in the alternate camp in Springfield. Ramirez came along with Cabrera in the Tommy Pham deal with Tampa Bay a couple of years ago.
It snowballed quickly yesterday for Ramirez, who is intriguing to the team because of his rare split-fingered pitch -- if he can throw it for more strikes.
But I suspect you probably won't see him back for a little while.
Follow-up: Do you think Shildt should have taken Ramirez out earlier? It's one thing to give up on the game and not try to win, but it's another to leave a rookie out there to waxed. I guess he's not too worried about Ramirez's confidence?
COMMISH: I would have yanked Ramirez after the second homer, if somebody in the bullpen was ready, which probably wasn't the case. But after the third one . . . yes.
Shildt is walking the line of trying to win games and also making sure he has enough pitching depth to survive this eight-games-in-five-days stretch, let alone the season. Yes, the Cardinals have 15 pitchers on any given day but many of them haven't been pitching for close to three weeks and can't be stretched out very far.
