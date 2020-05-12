WHY ADOPT THE DH NOW?

QUESTION: I am not sure of the connection between a universal designated hitter and the shortened season proposal. What is its purpose, other than to test it for future use? Does its use make the players safer? No. It seems like advocates of the DH are using the pandemic to advance their cause.
BENFRED: I agree with your point but, as you probably know by now, disagree with your opinion on the DH.
Adopting the universal DH for the shortened 2020 season seems like nothing more than finding a convenient way to make the change that should have been made a long time ago, at a time when there won't be as much pushback.
It's never made sense for two leagues that are playing for the same prize to use such different rules, and there are competitive disadvantages, like the American League being a more appealing place for certain players because the option exists. The DH should either be abolished or made universal, and it's not going to be abolished, so this is the right thing to do. Overdue, in fact.
But I agree that shrouding it in player safety seems like spin. It's painful to watch pitchers hit. It rarely hurts them, though.
