WHY ALL THE SUPPORT FOR 'PONCE'?

QUESTION: Can you explain the club's infatuation with Daniel Ponce de Leon? Is It a sympathy thing, where they're bending over backwards to give him a chance because of all he went through when he was KO'd by the line drive?
COMMISH: No sympathy thing. He has swing-and-miss stuff if he can get it over the plate. Until he can refine his off-speed stuff, he plans to stick mostly to fastballs and that pitch is good enough to keep him around to pitch in many of those upcoming doubleheaders, such as next Monday's in Milwaukee.
