QUESTION: Jim, I just don't understand the fascination from some with buying Alex Steen out. Yeah, he probably is overpaid for his role at this point in his career. But so what? He still provides a valuable service and he's on the books for what, two more years? He was terrific in the playoffs on that fourth line. Just enjoy what he brings now and thank him for the time when he was one of the best all-around wingers in the game. Your thoughts?
ANSWER: Agreed. I don't think it makes sense buying him out for two years. If his play deteriorates this year, maybe you consider it for one year after this season. But I still consider him an asset. A player whose best days are behind him? Sure. But still an asset. Besides, I don't think Armstrong has ever exercised a buyout as Blues GM.