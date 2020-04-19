WHY AN ARENADO TRADE IS LESS LIKELY THAN EVER
WHY AN ARENADO TRADE IS LESS LIKELY THAN EVER

Colorado Rockies vs St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis

Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado makes a play in a 2018 game against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

COMMENT: What's 'Mo' waiting for with Arenado? I just can't wait for him to be a Cardinal.

GORDO: As I've noted before, with each passing week Arenado moves closer to his opt-out power and he becomes more and more of a rental player in theory. And here's the flip side: If baseball revenues are slow to return once play resumes, then Arenado becomes more likely just to stick with the security of his huge contract -- and that would make him a financial burden to any team forced to roll its payroll way, way back to offset lost attendance.

So I believe the pandemic shutdown has made an Arenado trade way less appealing to the Cardinals. Now, more than ever, this franchise will want to keep as many good young and low-cost players as possible as it navigates through the new normal.

Follow-up: STL fans want Arenado, but really, what percentage of $200-million-plus contracts?

GORDO: There have been some good $200 million-plus deals: Max Scherzer and Clayton Kershaw have been worth it. Christian Yelich might become a real bargain at $215 million, assuming that baseball gets its business back within a few years.

But there are plenty of duds: Prince Fielder, Robinson Cano, Joey Votto, Miguel Cabrera ...

