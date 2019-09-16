QUESTION (from Tommy H): Why haven't the Cards pitched Ponce de Leon lately? Wouldn't he or Leone have been a better choice Sunday in the 9th instead of the rookie?
GOOLD: No clue. Sure seems like Ponce has been put under glass. Odd when you consider they were willing to give him a start but not willing to use him in the crunch. Hard to reconcile those two actions without further explanation.
Follow-up (from Tom): Is Ponce in the rotation next year? Seems there are only three for sure — Flaherty, Mikolas, Hudson.
GOOLD: He will come to camp as a starter with a chance to compete. There are other moves the Cardinals must make this winter to address the rotation. Carlos Martinez will be in the conversation and prepped for that role unless they decide to trade him. So you're looking at four there — however it goes.