QUESTION: Your prediction for this Saturday? Is Mizzou still a two-touchdown favorite over West Virginia? If yes, does that surprise you after what happened last week?
MATTER: It doesn't really surprise me, for a few reasons ...
• Mizzou moved the ball at will against Wyoming and was in position to score a lot more points but had untimely turnovers. Nine times out of 10 MU scores a TD on the play Rountree fumbled. Another TD was erased on a pass interference penalty that isn't always called. Both MU fumbles hopped right into the hands of a Wyoming defender. There's some luck at play there. The line indicates Vegas expects those kind of breaks to balance out — and that MU played better than the final score indicated.
• West Virginia nearly lost at home to an FCS team, albeit a very good FCS team, but still ... WVU's run game was nonexistent. This is not an experienced team. Lots of new parts. First road game under a new staff. A two-touchdown point spread doesn't seem all that surprising.