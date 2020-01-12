WHY AROZARENA (AND NOT BADER OR O'NEILL)?

QUESTION: Why do you think Arozorena became the trade piece over Bader or O'Neill? Was he ever going to leap frog the other two for playing time in the outfield?
GORDO: Tampa Bay had a say on which player it took back. So that's a factor, too.
Randy could have earned a regular role here had he stayed and had he hit well consistently. Management liked his speed.
Follow-up: Fowler is still here (because they can’t move his contract) and an Ozuna signing is still a possibility. That said, Cards FO has jettisoned Pham, Mercado, Garcia, JMart & Arozarena while keeping ONeill, Lane Thomas, Bader & Carlson. There is an interesting ‘demographic’ pattern here, no?
GORDO: Reports say they have offered O'Neill and Bader in various trade packages. Also, they have kept Justin Williams on the 40-man roster. So don't get carried away with the racial thing. This franchise has a multi-cultural clubhouse.
... Again, the Cardinals have added player of various cultures to the 40-man roster. No big league team gave Jose Martinez a shot until the Cardinals did. Same goes for Rangel Ravelo. Stephen Piscotty moved on for Yairo Munoz. Luke Voit moved on for Giovanny Gallegos. Michael Wacha didn't get another contract, so maybe Alex Reyes and Daniel Ponce de Leon could get a shot at the rotation. And like I said, this team has offered Bader and O'Neill in trade and they could be moved just like Randal Grichuk got moved.