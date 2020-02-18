WHY ASTROS' OWNER AND PLAYERS WEREN'T PUNISHED

QUESTION: Why didn't Rob Manfred move to punish Astros owner Jim Crane (above left) in the sign-stealing verdict? Doesn't this start at the top?
BENFRED: What exactly did people expect Manfred to do to Jim Crane?
One, Manfred works for the owners. Two, the $5 million fine he put on Crane was the highest fine allowed by the MLB constitution.
After that, what can he do? He could have taken more draft picks. Perhaps he should have. That's a fair argument.
It's also worth noting, and I'm no Crane apologist, that Manfred had evidence of Crane telling Luhnow that the team needed to be in compliance with Manfred's warning about sign stealing after the Red Sox Apple watch incident. That warning was never passed on from Luhnow to the team.
Manfred's investigation found the clear break, and Crane was on the right side of that.
The popular argument has been to punish the players. What goes unmentioned there is that Manfred has to run discipline through the players' union to some degree. He says there is now cooperation between the league and players' union about creating a standard of discipline for players for sign-stealing. It's a shame that wasn't created before this incident.
Manfred has argued that he would not have gotten the details of what happened without granting the players immunity. If that's the case, then he should have made a point to punish all of -- and not just some of -- the non-players involved, including the two Astros officials who are still on the payroll despite The Wall Street Journal report that named them as key contributors to the Codebreaker system.
Manfred also screwed up by excluding damning evidence that Luhnow knew about and encouraged the system from his final report, because The WSJ exposed he did think Luhnow knew and encouraged it -- yet the report claimed player-driven. That has led to more distrust of Manfred, and he could not afford that in this scandal.