WHY AUSTIN DEAN AT THAT PRICE?

QUESTION: Cards' top signing from last year's international signing period, Diowill Burgos, was flipped to Miami for what seems like a potential 26th man on a roster in Austin Dean (above). What's the FO explanation for this? Seems like Dean could've been had for less (or at least a player with a not-so-high ceiling).
GOOLD: The answer to that question has been most Dean-focused, candidly, and not a reflection on the young teen player they flipped. He received the highest bonus possible for the Cardinals to give during that period. The answers, however, have centered around Dean being appealing as the Jose Martinez replacement, the hitter who has raged in Class AAA -- but still has options to be returned there.
Burgos had stellar production in the Dominican Summer League with an OPS of 1.206 and nine homers. The GCL was a challenge in his brief look there. Not much to go on as far as his prospect status there, but coming into this winter the Cardinals did see overall outfield depth as something they could draw on. We focused most of the conversation on the outfielder depth at the major-league level or on the 40-man roster, but that was also true below, so it's possible that the Marlins fixated on Burgos and the Cardinals clearly didn't mind the ask. It's worth getting more clarity on.