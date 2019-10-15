Subscribe for 99¢
Cards workout before Game 3 curtailed by rain

Cardinals outfielders Randy Arozarena, left, Harrison Bader, and Jose Martinez workouts out on Saturday, Oct. 04, 2019, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo. on a practice day before Game 3 of the NLDS with the Atlanta Braves. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

QUESTION: Why did Shildt prefer Bader over Arozarena this postseason?

BENFRED: A few reasons, I imagine. The biggest being: Shildt, unlike the Arozarena booster club, does not seem to be convinced that he is the secret weapon wasting away on the bench. Arozarena, unlike, say Jose Martinez, did not turn postseason pinch-hit at-bats into a forcing of the hand for more opportunity. 

Bader has been a bigger factor for the team, so he got the shot in the Game 4 Hail Mary lineup. Emphasis on Hail Mary.

Photo: (From left) Cardinals outfielders Randy Arozarena, Harrison Bader and Jose Martinez, before Game 3 of the NLDS at Busch Stadium. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com