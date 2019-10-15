QUESTION: Why did Shildt prefer Bader over Arozarena this postseason?
BENFRED: A few reasons, I imagine. The biggest being: Shildt, unlike the Arozarena booster club, does not seem to be convinced that he is the secret weapon wasting away on the bench. Arozarena, unlike, say Jose Martinez, did not turn postseason pinch-hit at-bats into a forcing of the hand for more opportunity.
Bader has been a bigger factor for the team, so he got the shot in the Game 4 Hail Mary lineup. Emphasis on Hail Mary.
Photo: (From left) Cardinals outfielders Randy Arozarena, Harrison Bader and Jose Martinez, before Game 3 of the NLDS at Busch Stadium. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com