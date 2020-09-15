 Skip to main content
WHY BLAME JEFF ALBERT?
WHY BLAME JEFF ALBERT?

2020 spring training

Cardinals hitting coach Jeff Albert throws batting-practice pitches Wednesday in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: Why is Cardinals hitting coach Jeff Albert (above) taking the heat for under-performing players and a front office that did not do more to build the lineup?

BENFRED: He hasn't taken much heat, honestly. Mozeliak had a chance to turn up the heat some when asked about Albert recently, and he very clearly declined.

At some point the Cardinals are going to have to decide if Albert isn't doing enough with the talent, or if they are not giving him enough talent. It's almost always a mix of both, but the hitting coach is almost always the easiest move to make.

Albert was under a lot of pressure entering this season. The offense has not improved. That's why people are talking about it. The Cardinals could point to the chaos of the pandemic season as an unfair evaluation year. Perhaps they will.

Meanwhile, they've got Jim Edmonds sounding like a hitting coach on the TV broadcasts. 

