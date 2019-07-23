QUESTION: I know Cardinal Nation would go nuts if the team stood pat at the trading deadline again, but, personally, I don't think they should make a move. This team hasn't earned it. They're so flawed that it would take several moves to make them good. Why waste future assets on a mediocre team? If the answer is simply that they're only a few games out, that's disingenuous.
COMMISH: Keep in mind that the Cardinal team you're watching has three regulars out, regardless of what you think about Carpenter. There is a division at stake here and they will try to acquire something to make more possible to happen. They aren't in any other division. They're in this one and the winner gets to go to the prom, too.
FOLLOW-UP: This Cardinal team needs more than one big deal (or two) to advance in the postseason if they get there. What about thinking beyond 2019 and trying to retool the roster and shed some underperforming veterans and their contracts?
COMMISH: Most of the kids from Memphis already are here. Check the standings. They're 2 1/2 games out and, yes, finally a few games over ..500. Who can tell how far they'll advance if they get to the postseason? I realize the games took place in April but the Dodgers didn't beat the Cardinals once in four games here then. Just saying. You only have to qualify. The rest depends on whether you pitch well enough.