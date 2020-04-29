WHY BOTHER WITH REST OF THE REGULAR SEASON?

QUESTION: How can the league justify playing additional regular-season games before the playoffs? Teams like the Red Wings, Devils and Senators have no incentive to prepare to play roughly 10 games, then stop again. They may choose to play games with players from their minor leagues to get them some exposure. How would the NHL get teams to play like it matters?
TOM T.: As coaches are prone to say at this time of year, teams that have been eliminated are tough opponents because those guys are playing for their jobs. So while a Red Wings motivation might be limited, Robby Fabbri is playing for his next contract and needs to show well every time he steps on the ice.
I doubt there's an 82-game season in the NHL's future. They'll pick a number, say 75 games, find a way to get everyone there, and call it quits there. Then, this playoff scenario is quite possible: Ten teams from each conference, short rounds early on, and you go from there.
It's also possible, though, that the league might keep playoffs totally within the division for the first two rounds, 5 plays 4, winner plays 1, while 2 plays 3, to minimize travel. Then you can keep the teams where they are if you're using a neutral site rather than have a wild card team relocating.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.