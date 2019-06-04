QUESTION: Please explain the rationale for starting Genesis Cabrera instead of Daniel Ponce De Leon.
GOOLD: He's lefthanded.
The Cardinals really are putting a lot of stock in his most recent outings for Class AAA Memphis and not the body of work, which would lean toward Ponce de Leon. The front office is intrigued by Cabrera's mix of power fastball, sink, and a curveball they believe will play at this level and compares well against other above average curveballs. They gather this info from Trackman and then compare and contrast.
There's a lot going on here with the Cardinals and that fifth spot. The front office has championed Cabrera. As a group they're all interested in getting a lefty against the Cubs at some point, somehow. And there's the waiting for Reyes to arrive and take that spot.