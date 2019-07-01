QUESTION: Pham, Mercado, Alcantara and Voit are making the Cardinals look like they traded the wrong players, with only Ozuna and Gallegos on the current roster to show for it. What has to change in their evaluation of players to at least get a better return? It seems in most of the trades they were trying to fill a hole in the farm system vs. getting MLB-ready players.
COMMISH: They haven't gleaned much from the Pham trade, other than a good arm in Cabrera. Remember that Pham was hitting .248 when he was dealt. Voit wasn't going to play here with Jose Martinez and Carp at first base and no DH. He was/is an American League player, albeit a good one. Mercado had a fast rise to the majors. OF Jhon Torres is a prospect for the Cardinals, but years away. You wouldn't have Ozuna if Alcantara wasn't in the deal although this will look worse if Ozuna isn't re-signed.
But have they received much in camera-ready players in some of these deals? No. They did want to fill in their farm system with prospects, though. Right or wrong, you do have to have some sort of pipeline.