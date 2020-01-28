WHY CAN'T THE FRONT OFFICE MAKE A BIG SPLASH?

QUESTION: Why is it so outlandish for Cardinals fans to expect the front office to get closer to or even — gasp! — exceed the luxury tax?
BENFRED: Never said it was.
The Cardinals' stance on this is that they target a payroll that grows with their revenue, that they target a range that allows them to compete for a division championship annually, because they want sustained success and teams that get in can go on to win it all.
Could they spend more? Sure.
Could they spend more and continue the consistency and sustainability that has become revered across baseball? They argue no.
Everything the Cardinals do is calculated, budgeted and thought about in the big picture. That doesn't mean it always works. It does mean that they are likely to avoid a level of spending that results in penalties they would view as crippling toward their big-picture mission. It's just not their nature.
It's worth pointing out here that the Cardinals are not in this position because of their hesitancy to spend. They are in this position because they have misspent. Their free-agent misreads on contracts for guys like Dexter Fowler and Brett Cecil helped them get here. An unnecessary and large extension to Matt Carpenter helped get them here.
Because the Cardinals are so good at producing pitching and solid but not elite position players, it makes a lot of sense for them to limit free-agent and trade acquisitions to elite position players in their prime. Those are the costliest moves to make, but they are also the players the Cardinals have had the most trouble producing. If you don't spend on the Cecils and Fowlers and Carpenter extensions, then you have more room to splurge on a proven albeit expensive star like, for example, Nolan Arenado.
But I wouldn't expect that splash now, considering the contracts already on the table.