WHY CAN'T WE BE FRIENDS?
0 comments

WHY CAN'T WE BE FRIENDS?

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Labor Issues Baseball

Major League Baseball Players Association executive director Tony Clark (left) and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. (AP Photos)

QUESTION: Why is Major League Baseball, the one sports league without a salary cap, the only league where the players and owners don't get along? You'd think the players' associations, especially the NBA, would hate having a salary cap.

GORDO: Revenue-sharing systems can work very well for everybody. They deliver the agreed-upon split of money to the owners and players. Done properly, they allow all franchises to suceed financially, which guarantees jobs for players. These revenue-sharing systems promote competitive parity among teams and typically spread the player-side income more evenly among the talent.

But . . . these systems typically put some restriction on the very top earners. Scott Boras and other top agents have a problem with that. So they promote a system that gives owners more free will. What could go wrong?

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports