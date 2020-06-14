WHY CAN'T WE BE FRIENDS?

QUESTION: Why is Major League Baseball, the one sports league without a salary cap, the only league where the players and owners don't get along? You'd think the players' associations, especially the NBA, would hate having a salary cap.
GORDO: Revenue-sharing systems can work very well for everybody. They deliver the agreed-upon split of money to the owners and players. Done properly, they allow all franchises to suceed financially, which guarantees jobs for players. These revenue-sharing systems promote competitive parity among teams and typically spread the player-side income more evenly among the talent.
But . . . these systems typically put some restriction on the very top earners. Scott Boras and other top agents have a problem with that. So they promote a system that gives owners more free will. What could go wrong?
