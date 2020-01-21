WHY COMMIT TO BADER AS A STARTER?

QUESTION: Why do the Cardinals continue to commit to Harrison Bader as the center field starter instead of saying he's fighting for a job?
BENFRED: Because they love his defense, his speed, his marketability, his fan-favorite status.
Because the owner LOVES the way he plays the game and thinks he can break through at the plate.
Because St. Louis loves him. I mean, look around. I saw Bader on more shirts than Goldschmidt during Winter Warm-Up.
Personally, I think the Cardinals should head to spring training with three outfield spots up for grabs. Best players play.
Fowler is healthy and should be able to hold off the competition now.
Bader should have to prove he can hit well enough to carry his other elite elements.
Open competition at left field, and if ti turns out two left field options are better than what you have penciled in at right and center, change it.