COMMENT: I'm surprised Fabbri was tendered. His upside has regressed and they can certainly do better in free agency or rely on Barbashev/Sanford/Blais.
JT: Obviously someone like Edmundson and Binnington this year are a different matter, but RFA's almost always represent cheap labor. After going all this way with Fabbri in his comeback from knee surgeries, why not give him another look this season? Frequently, players really return to form the year after they return from knee surgery anyway.
Follow-up: My argument for trading Fabbri is this: Berube made all of the right moves with players down the stretch to bring us the Cup, and those moves didn’t include Fabbri unless we HAD to use him. Why not trade him for a guy that Berube will use?
JT: But maybe that changes this year. Maybe Fabbri returns to form. Sundqvist, for example, was a different player this year, right? And maybe the Blues get Fabbri under contract and see what he does in camp, and if he doesn't show much or look like he'd fit in, then they trade him.
I really don't think Fabbri has much trade value based on the injuries and his performances this past season.