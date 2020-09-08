WHY CONTINUE TO PLAY CARPENTER?

QUESTION: Matt Carpenter's numbers show little-to-no reason for optimism, but Mozeliak has made it clear he will continue to play. Why?
BENFRED: There will be no sugar-coating of The Matt Carpenter Situation here. It's in Brandon Moss territory at this time.
Carpenter himself said he had to have the results this year to earn the playing time. He doesn't.
It could be as simple as that, but it won't be, in part because of the contract.
Before Carpenter's 2018 rebound, he had some very clear bad-luck advanced metrics. And he proved that to be the case when he caught fire.
Now? The same metrics that supported him rebounding then are not supporting a rebound now. The data just isn't there.
But yes, Carpenter is going to continue to get chances. One is the season. It's not normal and everybody knows it. Easier to justify continuing to do what you want to do, regardless of the results. Another is the schedule. Jam-packed with games. Lots of bodies needed. Easier to justify playing struggling players.
Another is the contract, as we have discussed quite a bit today.
Shildt makes the lineup. Mozeliak sets the roster. The two certainly talk about both, and both are defiantly in the pro-Carpenter camp in regards to his ability to rebound.
The contract is a part of this. The confidence in the player who gets that kind of contract is another. This season, it seems, is more about the Cardinals finding the answers they want, not necessarily the ones they are being given.
Carpenter is not a free-agent addition who went bust, he's a longtime Cardinal who has had great moments with the team and three All-Star seasons over a decade-long career.
The Cardinals have a long memory, and they give the most chances to the guys who have done the most for them.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!