WHY COOK AND NOT GABBERT?

QUESTION: I was surprised to see that Chaminade QB Brady Cook signed after Mizzou passed last year on Brett Gabbert, who led CBC to 2 state titles, was named Missouri 6A player of the year and appeared in 13 games his freshman season at Miami (Ohio). What interests Mizzou about Cook that it didn’t see in Gabbert?
MATTER: At least two inches. Brett Gabbert was listed at 6-0. He might not be that tall. Missouri was hardly the only Power Five program that didn't recruit him. Maybe it'll turn out to be a mistake. He certainly had a great freshman year at Miami.
But Cook has a bigger frame at 6-2 and is really developed physically. Lots of people were skeptical about Cook’s commitment two years ago when he was coming off a so-so sophomore season. But he was really good as a senior and drew interest from several Power Five programs. As I wrote the other day, three Power Five teams called Cook after Odom was fired: Kansas, Kentucky and Arkansas. Yes, Barry Odom checked in on Cook to see if he’d want to play for the Hogs.
I didn't get this into my story I wrote on Cook this week but can share here: He has trained since the second grade with local QB instructor Matt Biermann and at Matt's facility, Elite Football Academy, the sports science department brings in a lot of resources and technology to measure athletes. They have a tool called force plates, made by a company called Hawkins Dynamics. They test an athlete's balance/power/agility, etc., and after his junior year Cook produced one of the highest scores ever recorded by the folks who run the tests. He was measured again this year and again posted one of the highest scores — higher than many college and pro athletes who use the facility.
What's all that mean? He's a much better athlete than some might assume. Chaminade turned him loose on more designed runs this year and he nearly ran for 400 yards — on top of throwing for 3,100.