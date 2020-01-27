WHY DEX AND CARP WILL PLAY EVERY DAY

COMMENT: Fair to say that the Cards standing pat on finding more offense is a problem of their own making, what with the bad contracts for declining players? I wish DeWitt would say that and not feign how poor he is.
COMMISH: Mr. DeWitt hasn't said anything about being poor. But the Cardinals aren't about to swallow two financial years of Matt Carpenter and Dexter Fowler each without giving them a chance at the start of the season. The fact that the Cardinals have those contracts on the books, of course, makes it harder to increase the payroll much more.
People can whine about it all they want but that horse has left the barn. Saddle up another one.
Follow-up: What type of slash line do Carpenter and Fowler have to produce during the first third of the season to stave off challenges from some of the up-and-comers?
COMMISH: Their on-base has to be .350 or above and their OPS somewhere in the high .700s to allay my concerns.