COMMENT: "Mo" did not want Lance Lynn back. Lynn has 12 quality starts out of 17 games started, 10 wins and 108 IP. Among Cardinals starters, no one has double digits in QS, or 10 wins, or 100 IP. "Mo" also did not go after Manny Machado, and only Ozuna has stats that come close to Machado's. What gives here?
COMMISH: What gives is that the Cardinals chose to spend the money on Miles Mikolas instead of Lynn before the 2018 season and Mikolas had a monster year while Lynn was so-so. This year, Lynn has been much better and Mikolas so-so. Sort of a wash there, don't you think?
There is no question that the Cardinals' starting pitchers haven't taken their club as deep into games as they should have and that Goldshcmidt hasn't been Machado (he has been about as good as Harper, though, which is the player you guys really wanted).