WHY DID DEJONG FADE?

QUESTION: Do you have a theory as to why Paul DeJong tailed off at the plate last season? He says he was not tired; that he did not play in too many games.
GOOLD: I imagine that's what you expect him to say. The numbers tell a different story. He's still relatively new to shortstop, and outside of catcher that's probably the most demanding position on the field. He played more innings than any other shortstop who made the playoffs, and he also didn't have an All-Star break as he tried to make the most of an extended stretch in Cleveland.
All of that took a toll, at least in the Cardinals eyes. First time through it for DeJong. The previous year he had an injury that cut into the workload. This past year just was the full marathon for him. He's better suited for the grind having been through it, and the Cardinals think their roster will be better suited to give him relief.