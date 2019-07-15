QUESTION: What was the reasoning behind signing long-term deals with Carp, Mikolas and Goldy before the season? Why did "Mo" rush into it? Mikolas, for instance, was already signed for this year -- why not wait to see if could repeat last year's performance? Was there demand from the players to get the deals done?
COMMISH: As far as I know, the players had little or nothing to do with these. The Goldy signing was not a bad one. They got him for less than he may have received if they had let him go to free agency, and they needed a pillar around which to build their club.
Mikolas could have been a free agent after the season, so they wanted to lock him up.
Carpenter's extension at the time probably wasn't necessary but perhaps they were hoping he would get off to a better start than last year if he had a bit more security. He did start a little better, but not nearly enough.