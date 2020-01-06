WHY DID THE BLUES TURN AWAY FROM KYROU?

QUESTION: Why did the Blues turn away from Jordan Kyrou, and what is the role for Zach Sanford moving forward?
BENFRED: With Craig Berube, it almost always comes down to defense, physicality, willingness to invest in the system's less fun fine points when it comes to the decisions on who is an and who's out. Kryou is no different.
There's also another thing in play here. Berube needed every cylinder in his engine last season to win the Cup. He has to make sure even the spare parts, like Sanford, get a chance to contribute as the Blues try to decide who can be relied upon this season. The Blues' strength is their depth, so you can't ignore pieces and expect them to help you when they are needed.
Berube's comments have been pretty positive about Kyrou. And why not? Kyrou has shown signs of being a difference maker in the making. I'm as excited about him as anyone else, but the goal of this season is not for the season to cater to his development. It's to win, and be the best team possible entering the postseason. If Kyrou disappears, then we will have more to talk about. I hope he's back in there soon, and considering the last two games without him have been losses and the young man can score and help teammates do the same.
Sanford seems to be running out of time to grab a role. Sammy Blais will be back eventually, and Sanford could be on the chopping block. He would have to go through waivers. Maybe they trade him to try to maximize it.