WHY DID WIETERS GET AT-BATS OVER KNIZNER?
Cardinals play second game of opening weekend.

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Matt Wieters (32) watches the game from the dugout during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, July 25, 2020. The game is the second of a shortened 60 game season due to COVID-19 concerns. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

QUESTION: If the Cardinals knew there was a chance Yadi wouldn't be back next year, why did Matt Wieters get so many at-bats that could have gone to Andrew Knizner? Any explanation from John Mozeliak or Mike Shildt?

GOOLD: Wieters is a switch-hitter, so some of that was lefties. Also, they did pay Wieters to be the backup this year and use him. There were many questions about Knizner not getting at-bats to develop, and over and over the answer was that Wieters was there, on the roster for a reason, and a lefthanded complement that Knizner was not. We can take issue with that explanation for sure, and that's fair, but that was the explanation from the team. The Cardinals did have Knizner positioned to be the starter or in a 50/50 with Wieters if Molina was out for a lengthy period of time. When Molina tested positive for COVID-19, the team immediately said that Knizner would see more playing time as the starter, and then the team went back into quarantine and Molina didn't miss that many games at all.

