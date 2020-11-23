WHY DID WIETERS GET AT-BATS OVER KNIZNER?

GOOLD: Wieters is a switch-hitter, so some of that was lefties. Also, they did pay Wieters to be the backup this year and use him. There were many questions about Knizner not getting at-bats to develop, and over and over the answer was that Wieters was there, on the roster for a reason, and a lefthanded complement that Knizner was not. We can take issue with that explanation for sure, and that's fair, but that was the explanation from the team. The Cardinals did have Knizner positioned to be the starter or in a 50/50 with Wieters if Molina was out for a lengthy period of time. When Molina tested positive for COVID-19, the team immediately said that Knizner would see more playing time as the starter, and then the team went back into quarantine and Molina didn't miss that many games at all.