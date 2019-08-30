QUESTION: So this winter, the Cards will have Bader, O'Neill, Thomas, Arozarena, Martinez, Fowler and maybe Ozuna all major-league ready for next year. Possibly Carlson, too. How could you not afford to move one of these guys at the deadline?
GORDO: Ah, but who are those guys really? Fowler has no trade value with his contract. Martinez has been shopped previously to no avail. None of the young guys have done enough to establish huge value. The Cardinals could have given guys away like they did with Mercado and Pham, but that would have been stupid.
So the smart move is to play it out and see if any of these guys become special. Trying to make that call this summer would have been a big mistake, particular since most of the pitching that did trade places was mediocre.