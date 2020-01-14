WHY DIDN'T CARDS PURSUE RENDON?

QUESTION: Don’t get me wrong, the Nolan Arenado trade chatter is fun. But why didn’t the Cardinals just sign Anthony Rendon? Or at least try?
BENFRED: I raised this question in a recent column about Arenado. Why would a team that felt compelled to go get the best third baseman in baseball — in my opinion, that’s Arenado — not show a shred of any interest in other third basemen in case they were not successful in their pursuit? If you are seriously hunting Arenado, you think your third-base situation needs help now.
But the Cards didn’t get involved with Rendon, didn’t get involved with Donaldson, didn’t get involved with Moustakas.
I have no doubt the Cardinals like the idea of Arenado more than any of these other names, but I also have some doubts that a team not desperate to add A third baseman is going to add THE third baseman.