WHY DIDN'T THE OUTFIELD PROSPECTS PLAY MORE ?

QUESTION: Last season, Cardinals fans were mad Randy Arozarena and Lane Thomas did not get more action. This season, they are mad that those guys could be playing more. Which one is it?
BENFRED: Fair point. It’s also fair to ask this: If a combination of the young outfielders are the answer for 2020, then why weren't they a bigger picture of 2019? Dylan Carlson didn't crack the majors last season. Randy Arozarena (above) and Lane Thomas played fewer outfield innings than utility men Yairo Munoz and Tommy Edman. Yes, Thomas got hurt, but he wasn't starting regularly when he did. And yes, another offseason of development is nothing to dismiss.
Ideally, though, players who are going to be really counted on in an upcoming season have had more experience at the highest level than Arozarena, Thomas and Carlson's limited exposure.