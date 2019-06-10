QUESTION: The Cardinals are a talented bunch. They have some very good hitters and lots of good pitching. Yet the results are consistently bad. Why do they consistently underachieve?
GOOLD: Shildt called a question like this, when I asked it Sunday night at Wrigley, "the million-dollar St. Louis question." The frustration of not having an answer has taken root in the clubhouse and, as Paul DeJong described, even thrown the team out of whack because they're not operating as a team so much as independent heroes, trying to each save the season from a burning building and just bumping into each other until the roof collapses on them.
What will it take to pull them free? There are some things they could do with the lineup. They could move the CF to leadoff, they could move Ozuna up in the order, they could side with speed at the top and see if that shakes things up for a bit. They could draw names out of the hat for a different look. All of that is on the table.
But I'd suggest they had their moment to get out of this rut. It was Saturday. They had a 4-0 lead. They needed a pitcher to stand up, stand tall, and take over that game. They need that pitcher to emerge from the rotation. They have the talent to do it. It just hasn't happened.
They say it's execution. Fine. It probably is part execution. But at some point it is also constitution.