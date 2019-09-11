QUESTION: At the Hockey News this week there was a list of the top ten D-man in the NHL and none of our guys made the list. I believe Colton Parayko will be our best defenseman for 2019-20. I propose Army trade AP to the Leafs or any other Eastern Conference team for a scoring winger.
ANSWER: I wouldn't get too hung up on player rankings. I've seen others where Pietrangelo and Parayko are both ranked in the top 20. Parayko seems to finally be getting his due. I'm not so sure why you trade Pietrangelo. You have a couple of D-men who are getting up there in age, particularly Bouwmeester _ who may not be back after this season. I just say roll with Petro, and see what it takes to re-sign him.
