QUESTION: Why does everyone mention "Mo" when it comes to trades and free agents? If he still has the say on those, why do they need Michael Girsch (above, middle)?
GOOLD: That's an interesting question. I guess it's because the general assumption/evidence is that Mozeliak is still directing the front office, and he is. He's the president, but he's involved in all of the decisions and he's at the helm of them, even with his new title. Girsch's voice is louder and carries more weight as GM than he did as assistant GM, but Mozeliak continues to direct baseball operations.
You bring up an interesting element, though, about the Cardinals' structure. DeWitt and Mozeliak and the front office definitely are all involved in the decisions. Not roster moves and IL moves and day-to-day stuff, but the big moves, the trades, the free-agent signings -- DeWitt is also going to have a say in pushing those, and has had an opinion on moves that didn't happen.