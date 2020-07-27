WHY DOES MOLINA BAT SIXTH?

QUESTION: Never understood why Molina bats sixth. Perhaps more concerning, is how does a lineup with Molina, Fowler, O’Neill and Bader (Nos. 6-9) compete against the heavy-hitting DH teams in the AL, especially when the Cards have only one dominant starting pitcher?
COMMISH: In this lineup, I don't seen how you would hit Molina, a pretty good run producer, any lower.
It will be a test in Minnesota, but I would call Carlos Martinez a dominant pitcher if he is on his game, and he is pitching Tuesday night.
